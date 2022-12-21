Tiger Woods: This Charlie Woods and Dad Side By Side Will Make You Smile

Tiger and Charlie Woods competed in the PNC Championship over last weekend, and their similarities in how they play and their mannerisms have been picked up on and shared to social media.

Although they didn't take home the trophy, there was a significant improvement in 13-year-old Charlie who played from the same tee marker as the professionals such as John Daly and Vijay Singh.

Fans have been picking up on the similarities between Tiger and his son for a while and have been sharing them to social media. The tournament shared a video of the pair hitting their first tee shots from Friday and the similarities are crazy, even down to the way they adjust their sleeves.

The PGA Tour have shared a video of a compilation of Tiger and Charlie's similarities and it is uncanny.

It's easy to see that their golfing habits would be the same when you think Charlie will have spent so many hours competing and practicing with his father, but the way that they both carry themselves and talk in interviews is so similar, fans are going crazy for it.

Tiger said in an interview with the media at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Friday about the similarities with his son:

“It's like talking to a mirror. My little smart comments come right back at me now.”

One fan reacted to the video, shared by PGA Tour, commenting:

"Love these two. Interested to see if Charlie can achieve as much as his old man. Will be fun to watch"

Another fan commented:

"[I] Think these two are the MOST interesting father and son players"

Another fan took a jab at Tiger's controversial 'off-course' antics such as his many car crashes. They wrote: