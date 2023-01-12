Tiger Woods On Designing First Of Its Kind Public Golf Course - "A 9-Year-Old Can Play"

For those of us who haven't got many pennies to rub together, especially in such hard economic times as now, golf is a very difficult hobby to start. It's not cheap to even get onto a golf course, let alone all the kit. But legendary golfer Tiger Woods is aiming to make this a thing of the past.

He's been helping design the Payne's Valley, the world's first public golf course. This isn't the first golf course he's put pen to paper for, but this is arguably one of the most important of his career as he works with his own design firm, TGR Design, to make something any member of the public can use.

Talking to Big Cedar Golf, Woods talked about his input and thoughts on the Payne’s Valley Golf Course. "Absolutely," he says after being asked it this is special to him because of its level of inclusivity. He wants it to be an "open canvas" for those who want to play golf.

“I want to build a design so that a nine-year-old can play and a ninety-year-old can play,” he adds. “And also challenge the top talents, whoever they are.”

He continued: "You do that through angles, low force carries when possible, tremendous amount of room off the fairways, and a lot of run-ups around the greens, and a lot creativity."

Adding that he personally "always liked the Sandbelt course in Australia, I like playing Links golf over in Europe," he admitted that he wanted to build a course that had the features of these. I enjoy the ball on the ground, just having that option.”

This is what TGR Design had to say about the course: