Tiger Woods News: Golf Champ Slammed By LIV Golf Lawyers - "Little Respect"

Golf fans are once again talking about the controversies surrounding 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. In the latest news, Woods is being accused of avoiding attempts to serve him notice of a subpoena.

The subpoena is related to an antitrust case brought by LIV Golf defector Patrick Reed's attorney, Larry Klayman, against the PGA Tour. The case has been ongoing for some time, with the judge denying the PGA Tour's attempt to have the lawsuit dismissed last month. Klayman has also named Rory McIlroy and Davis Love III as "co-conspirators" in the suit, and has stated that Woods has shown "little respect" for the lawsuit.

In a statement, Klayman said:

"Mr. Woods, like all parties and deponents in this case, will be treated with respect. However, as of today, it would appear that Mr. Woods has little respect for our legal right to depose him. “Given his prior experiences with the law, this is unfortunate…the process server has attempted five different times and Mr. Woods has not made himself available to accept service or have someone else accept service on his behalf.”

This is not the first time that Woods has faced controversy, and it seems that he is facing even more scrutiny now. Not only is he being accused of avoiding the subpoena, but he is also being specifically targeted by Klayman among all those who are responsible for answering to the PGA Tour.

Civil process server Katelyn Miller has also attempted to deliver the notice to Woods' Jupiter mansion and the TGR Foundation headquarters, but has been unsuccessful. According to Miller, the security guard at the foundation headquarters claimed that Woods was not in the country. Miller said: