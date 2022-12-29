Tiger Woods News: Champion's Caddie Reveals How His Life Fell Apart After 2009 Scandal

2009 saw golfer Tiger Woods' life break apart as his personal life was thrown across headlines across the world. He crashed his Cadillac Escalade outside of his mansion in Florida and it was speculated that his wife had smashed a number of the SUV's windows with golf clubs.

Since this, his life reportedly changed for the better, and now his former caddie Steve Williams has revealed that he became very "un-Tiger-like" in his new biography, 'Out of the Rough'.

He admitted that as his life was unravelled by the media, Tiger was getting more and more distracted by the world where usually he'd be incredibly focussed. This isn't a surprise, as the 15-time major champion was going up against the world.

“His problem was obvious: he wasn’t as mentally sharp as he used to be," Williams wrote. "The dismantling of his life in public was now affecting him quite badly – he still had the determination, but he didn’t have the patience and focus required to win."

Still playing with in tournaments of incredible stature, Woods found that he couldn't take high amounts of pressure like he used to. Pivotal shots which he'd usually clinch were now out of his reach, and this pushed him to struggle.

“Even then, he still had chances to push himself into contention but he couldn’t hit that clutch shot or make that vital putt that had previously defined his career. He was simply un-Tiger-like,” the Kiwi added.

Steve Williams is a professional caddie who has worked with some of the most successful golfers in the world. He was born in New Zealand and began his caddying career in the 1980s. Williams has caddied for a number of top players, including Greg Norman, Raymond Floyd, and Tiger Woods. He is known for his intensity and focus on the course, and has helped his players win numerous tournaments and major championships. Williams has also worked as a commentator and television analyst for golf events.