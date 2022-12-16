PNC Championship: Big 2022 Change for Charlie and Tiger Woods to Overcome

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods have been fan-favourites since coming so close to Team Daly in 2021. But 2022 is going to be a lot harder for the team with it now being reported that Charlie is moving back not just one, but two tee boxes in this week's competition.

The 13 year old recently outdrove his father, so this is likely the right choice for the young golfer, but this will make it a lot more difficult for them to shoot a 25 under over the two days. Not a surprise when you consider that Charlie will be playing from the same tees as the likes of John Daly and Vijay Singh. That's not too shabby for the young man.

Unfortunately for his father, this could put a lot more pressure on Tiger who is up against his own demons in the form of plantar fasciitis. Last year Tiger decided to not hit his own drive after watching Charlie tee off ahead of him. During the final round, they managed a record of 11 consecutive birdies, but now the team will have to rely on the 15-time champion's tee shots more than before.

Todd Lewis, a reporter for the Golf Channel and NBC, tweeted the following:

"Charlie Woods will play one up from the championship tees at the @PNCchampionship which is two tees back from where he played last year. As for now, the committee deciding with his length 13 yo Charlie will play from the same tee as @VijaySinghGolf, @PGA_JohnDaly & @NellyKorda."

After this tweet, Lewis announced that Charlie would be playing from the tees 6,754 yards from the card at the Orlando-based Ritz-Carlton Golf Club's Lakes Course, barely 400 yards from where the course tops out.

One fan was quick to respond, questioning the choice:

"This seems silly. He’s 13."

Another argued for it, adding:

"Well he’s outdriving Tiger so I would hope so. Tiger himself admitted he’s crushing the ball."

The PNC Championship is a brilliant family affair for golfers and fans of the sport alike, and while it's not taken quite as seriously, there is still prize money to be won. On top of this, it gives especially the children involved incredible memories and the experience of playing with the top athletes of the sport.

Do you think Charlie should be hitting from the same tees as seasoned adults?