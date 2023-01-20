The Sony Open in Hawaii is one of the most popular stops on the PGA Tour, attracting some of the top golfers from around the world. The tournament is known for its beautiful weather, stunning ocean views, and challenging course. However, for the winner of the tournament, the celebration may be short-lived due to the state's high income tax rate.

When Si Woo Kim won the Sony Open this year, he took home a first-place prize money of $1.42 million. However, in Hawaii, players must also pay an 11-percent state-income tax on earnings above $200,000. This means that Kim will have to pay an additional $156,000 to the state of Hawaii, which can make a significant dent in his earnings.

This is not an isolated incident, as winners at other PGA Tour events in high-tax states also face significant deductions from their prize money. For example, at the American Express in Palm Springs, California taxes reach 13.3 percent for income above $1 million, meaning the winner will have to pay almost $157,000 in taxes. This can be a significant financial burden for golfers who spend most of the year on the road, traveling from tournament to tournament.

In contrast, PGA Tour players who compete and win in states with no state-income tax, such as Florida, Texas, and Nevada, can save a significant amount of money. For example, a win at the Honda Classic in Florida will pay the same as the Sony Open, but the tax savings would be significant for the winner.

This is why it's no surprise that many PGA Tour players choose to put down roots in states with no state-income tax, such as Jupiter, Florida, and Dallas, Texas. Not only do these states offer great golf courses, but they also provide a more favourable tax environment for athletes who earn a significant amount of money. The beautiful weather, delicious food, and great golf courses are nice, but at the end of the day, it's all about maximising their earnings.

Furthermore, it's not just the professional golfers that are affected by the high state-income tax, the tournament organisers and sponsors also have to bear the additional costs, which in turn affects the overall prize money and the tournament's budget, making it less attractive for the players and the fans.

In conclusion, while Hawaii may be a beautiful and popular destination for the PGA Tour, the high state-income tax rate can make it a less desirable location for professional golfers. Golfers and fans alike should keep this in mind when considering which tournaments to attend or support. As for the players, they have to weigh the pros and cons of competing in different states and make a decision that's best for their financial well-being and career.