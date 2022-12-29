South African golfer, Trevor Immelman, has spoken about a private training session alongside Tiger Woods which he says was "pretty demoralising".

Immelman turned professional in 1999 and is currently competing in the European Tour and PGA Tour. He won the Masters Tournament in 2008, so it must have been a pretty insane moment for him to be left feeling that way.

Golf.com shared the moment Immelman reflected on the shot to Twitter:

"Presidents Cup Captain @TrevorImmelman remembers seeing Tiger hit a shot that only Tiger could hit."

Immelman described the moment when he and Woods were practicing together. He explained that he wondered what Woods was doing when his shot at the 17th hole ended in a set of mounts, and he pulled out a driver and hit a 15 feet high cut shot. Immelman said:

"One of my favourites playing with [Tiger] was actually not in a tournament. It was in a practice round and he invited me over to come practice with him. We got to the 17th hole, long par five. "Dogleg left and he tried to cut the corner with his tee shot, didn't quite get to the fairway on the other side. So his ball is like in these moguls and the rough is about an inch and a half long. So, not really thick, rough, but the ball's below his feet, and he's got 270 yards to the front, 300 to the hole.

He continued:

"And he pulls out a driver and i'm like 'what is this guy doing?' You know, the ball's sitting in the rough, not a terrible lie, but still it's, you know, it's a driver. Ball's below his feet and he just rips into this thing with a high cut from this weird lie to about 15 feet. “I was just thinking to myself, I mean, there is literally not another human on the planet that can hit the shot right here that I’ve just seen. And there were many times that he would do stuff like that was pretty demoralising.”

Woods is considered one of the greatest golf players of all time. He turned professional in 1996 and quickly became one of the dominant players in the sport, winning multiple tournaments and constantly breaking numerous records.