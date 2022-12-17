Golf News: Tiger Woods Worries for his Injuries but Sacrifices All for Time with Son Charlie at PNC Championship

The PGA Hall of Famer Tiger Woods has admitted that there is a risk of injury as he plays with his son at the PNC Championship this weekend. Still recovering with plantar fasciitis, this doesn't come as much of a surprise, but with Charlie now being moved back two tee boxes in this week's competition, the risk could be high.

The 15-time major champion doesn't care about such things, however, as he claims the importance of what he's doing with his son right now.

"You know, I don't really care about that," he admitted to the press. "I think being there with and alongside my son is far more important, and get to have a chance to have this experience with him is far better than my foot being a little creaky."

Earlier this year, the athlete admitted that he was going to have to be careful in how much he taken on in the coming years after the awful car crash in February of last year, but he was able to take a stand at St Andrews for the 150th Open in Scotland. While it was a gruelling time for fans as he failed to qualify, we were happy to see the passionate response he got from the onlookers.

He also attended the masters where he finished 47th, but pulled out of the PGA Championship ahead of the fourth round.

"I played more this year than I certainly thought at the beginning of the year. "I was just hoping, as I said to you guys earlier," he told Sky. "Just to play the British Open at St Andrews. But I got the chance to play in three major championships. So that's far, far more than what I had expected going into the year. So it's been a positive."

While pushing this hard may not be the right thing for Woods as he waits for his foot to heal, he has appreciated spending the time he has with his son, Charlie, who has been seen as being very similar to his father.

"Just being able to be with my son at any time, you know, just for us to have the father-son bonding moments, whether it's at home or it's couple years ago in our first competitive environment," he beams. "Those are memories and those are things that we still talk about. Shots he hit, shots that I hit. But he only refers to the bad ones that I hit. "But I - you guys have all seen it. He made his first eagle here. So those are experiences that I want to be a part of in his life. "And it so happened we've had a lot of things at home, but to be alongside him, to have caddied for him in junior tournaments and basically teach him how to play the game of golf but also teach life lessons along the way. "But unfortunately sometimes, I get it, it's like talking to a mirror. My little smart comments come right back at me now."

We'll continue to enjoy watching Tiger and Charlie play alongside each other this weekend. His son is certainly very talented, and his future very bright.