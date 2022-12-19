Tiger Woods is widely considered the greatest golfer of modern history, not just for the many championships he has won by dominating the whole way through, but also for his fight through different difficulties to still take the trophy. Many will remember his US Open win whilst having a broken leg in 2008.

Woods competed in the PNC Championship this weekend with his 13-year-old son, Charlie, and although they didn't take the victory, Woods has reflected positively on the weekend.

The American golfer explained that both he and his son were working through some pain during the championship. Woods said:

"The plantar fasciitis is no fun. We were both like walking penguins out there."

Tiger and Charlie finished Saturday with a 13-under 59 and a 7-under 65 on Sunday and were six behind the winners, Vijay and Qass Singh.

Justin Thomas also competed with his father, Mike. He commented on Charlie's championship with his father. He said:

"It's probably a great learning opportunity for Charlie. To be in competition and just being like, 'Hey, I didn't have my best stuff.'"

Reflecting on his championship with his golf champion father, Charlie explained about Tiger:

"I feel like I already knew what he was capable of, and then yesterday, that's the best he's ever played in a while, and that kind of shocked me a little bit."

Tiger responded jokingly:

“I used to be good,"

Tiger has had a tricky year, with him withdrawing from the PGA Championship in May after three rounds and then skipping the US Open. He missed the cut when The Open returned to St. Andrews in July and then pulled out of the Hero World Challenge, which he hosts, just three days before the opening round. Tiger spoke about his difficult year after the PNC Championship on Sunday:

"It was a tough year, but also one of the more rewarding years I've had in a while." "Now I get to truly recover and heal and progress forward on this, because there's so many good things that I've been able to do physically, be able to hit the golf ball and practice and do everything in a standstill. But I haven't been able to get from point A to point B, and we're obviously going to work on this."

Fans will be looking forward to a hopeful comeback for the Masters in April, where we will be hoping to see Tiger recovered and back to his championship winning self.