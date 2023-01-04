The ex-wife of Tiger Woods, Elin Nordegren, has commented on what it was like getting divorced from the golfing champ and taking on the role of a co-parent in the difficult time.

Talking to Bleacher Report, the Swedish model admitted that she didn't doubt that Woods would be a good parent after their separation. She said:

“In the beginning, you tamp down the animosity for the kids’ sake. I’m not going to deny that I went through the wringer. "But I don’t think I doubted we’d end up here. That was always my dream, that the kids can have two loving parents that show respect for each other. And I feel that’s what they have.”

The events that led up to the breakdown of their marriage caused not only a rift between them, but a gap between Woods and the world. As we have reported, this knocked his game in following tournaments. Fortunately, the relationship Woods and Nordegren had with their children didn't falter, allowing them to prosper through their younger years.

Fans always wondered if the couple would ever get back together after their divorce 5 years ago. But Nordegren has confirmed that this will never happen, adding that she is very happy being single.