Golf News: Sir Nick Faldo Pleases Fans With Shock Announcement Following Retirement

Sir Nick Faldo, a golf legend and former commentator for CBS Sports, has returned to the spotlight with a major announcement on Twitter. After 16 years of hosting for CBS Sports, Faldo retired from his role last August. However, he recently posted a video on Twitter sharing exciting news about his return to the commentary panel.

Faldo revealed that he will be hosting the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry for the next five years. The Belfry holds special memories for Faldo, as it was the site of many Ryder Cup triumphs during his playing career.

Faldo wrote to Twitter:

"I have some really BIG news… I will be hosting The Betfred British Masters for the next 5 yrs. I have a lot of great memories at The Belfry from my Ryder Cup days, it is a great honour to host this prestigious event. See you there"

Fans have been going wild for the news and are clearly ready to welcome Faldo back with open arms. One fan commented:

"Fantastic news! I hope the @DPWorldTour can film a ‘500 ball challenge’ of you trying to replicate your Ace on 14 in 1993! 189 yards.. what club was it then and what club would it be now?!"

Another Twitter user responded to the announcement:

"Great news for the tournament, the DP World Tour and the fans. This kind of thing feels like a long time coming. It’s great for the heritage of both a prestigious event and the heritage of the tour to have this kind of partnership"

Someone else praised Faldo, writing: