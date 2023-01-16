Golf News: Round-Up Of All The Prize Money Won At The Sony Open In Hawaii

The Sony Open in Hawaii was a tournament filled with surprises and drama, as nine of the top 15 players on the leaderboard vied for the chance to become a first-time PGA Tour winner. However, Si Woo Kim had other plans. The 27-year-old South Korean, a former Players Championship winner, shot a six-under 64 at Waialae Country Club to claim his fourth victory on tour.

Despite being three strokes behind the leader at the start of the final round, Kim managed to make a chip-in birdie from a distance of 28 feet on the par-3 17th hole and a two-putt birdie from just inside 42 feet on the par-5 18th. These incredible shots gave him the momentum he needed to surpass Hayden Buckley, who had been leading by two strokes at the beginning of the round. With an 18-under 262 total, Kim was able to secure first place and earn the prize money of $1.422 million from the overall purse of $7.9 million.

Although the odds were against him, Buckley fought hard to hold on to his lead. However, a bogey on the 11th hole proved to be a turning point, and he was unable to reclaim the lead despite birdies on the 12th and 14th holes. In the end, Buckley finished with a closing 68, one stroke behind Kim.

The Sony Open in Hawaii was held at Waialae Country Club, a unique golf course designed by Seth Raynor, that is the only one of its kind on the PGA Tour schedule. Though the course had to undergo rerouting in the 1960s due to construction of a nearby hotel, it still showcases many of Raynor's signature elements. These include the iconic ‘W’s in the trees on the 16th hole, the par-3 17th hole with its Redan green, and the Biarritz on the fourth hole. These features provide a challenging and exciting experience for players and spectators alike.

Kim's win at the Sony Open in Hawaii was a testament to his skill and determination, proving that anything is possible on the PGA Tour. The prize money payouts for each golfer at the Sony Open will be updated shortly after the conclusion of the event.

Here is a round-up of all of the prize money won at the event:

Win: Si Woo Kim, 262/-18, $1,422,000

2: Hayden Buckley, 263/-17, $861,100

3: Chris Kirk, 265/-15, $545,100

T-4: Andrew Putnam, 266/-14, $332,458.34

T-4: David Lipsky, 266/-14, $332,458.33

T-4: Ben Taylor, 266/-14, $332,458.33

T-7: Aaron Baddeley, 267/-13, $231,865

T-7: Matt Kuchar, 267/-13, $231,865

T-7: Nate Lashley, 267/-13, $231,865

T-7: Maverick McNealy, 267/-13, $231,865

T-7: Nick Taylor, 267/-13, $231,865

T-12: Corey Conners, 268/-12, $138,908.34

T-12: Nico Echavarria, 268/-12, $138,908.34

T-12: Andrew Novak, 268/-12, $138,908.34

T-12: Byeong Hun An, 268/-12, $138,908.33

T-12: Austin Eckroat, 268/-12, $138,908.33

T-12: Ben Griffin, 268/-12, $138,908.33

T-12: S.H. Kim, 268/-12, $138,908.33

T-12: Taylor Montgomery, 268/-12, $138,908.33

T-12: J.J. Spaun, 268/-12, $138,908.33

T-21: Stewart Cink, 269/-11, $77,025

T-21: Brice Garnett, 269/-11, $77,025

T-21: J.T. Poston, 269/-11, $77,025

T-21: Adam Scott, 269/-11, $77,025

T-21: Brendon Todd, 269/-11, $77,025

T-21: Kevin Yu, 269/-11, $77,025

T-21: Carl Yuan, 269/-11, $77,025

T-28: Will Gordon, 270/-10, $55,300

T-28: Harry Hall, 270/-10, $55,300

T-28: Stephan Jaeger, 270/-10, $55,300

T-28: K.H. Lee, 270/-10, $55,300

T-32: Ben Martin, 271/-9, $41,387.23

T-32: Michael Thompson, 271/-9, $41,387.23

T-32: Tyson Alexander, 271/-9, $41,387.22

T-32: Cam Davis, 271/-9, $41,387.22

T-32: Brian Harman, 271/-9, $41,387.22

T-32: Russell Henley, 271/-9, $41,387.22

T-32: Denny McCarthy, 271/-9, $41,387.22

T-32: Ryan Palmer, 271/-9, $41,387.22

T-32: Doc Redman, 271/-9, $41,387.22

T-41: Ryan Brehm, 272/-8, $28,045

T-41: Nick Hardy, 272/-8, $28,045

T-41: Tom Hoge, 272/-8, $28,045

T-41: Augusto Núñez, 272/-8, $28,045

T-41: Chez Reavie, 272/-8, $28,045

T-41: Justin Suh, 272/-8, $28,045

T-41: Adam Svensson, 272/-8, $28,045

T-48: Danny Lee, 273/-7, $20,250.34

T-48: Greyson Sigg, 273/-7, $20,250.34

T-48: Zac Blair, 273/-7, $20,250.33

T-48: Adam Long, 273/-7, $20,250.33

T-48: Hideki Matsuyama, 273/-7, $20,250.33

T-48: Brendan Steele, 273/-7, $20,250.33

T-54: Joseph Bramlett, 274/-6, $18,249

T-54: MJ Daffue, 274/-6, $18,249

T-54: Keita Nakajima, 274/-6, $18,249

T-54: Chad Ramey, 274/-6, $18,249

T-54: Davis Thompson, 274/-6, $18,249

T-54: Kevin Tway, 274/-6, $18,249

T-54: Joseph Winslow, 274/-6, $18,249

T-61: Eric Cole, 275/-5, $17,380

T-61: Cole Hammer, 275/-5, $17,380

T-61: Kelly Kraft, 275/-5, $17,380

T-61: Aaron Rai, 275/-5, $17,380

T-65: Troy Merritt, 276/-4, $16,906

T-65: Brian Stuard, 276/-4, $16,906

T-67: Anders Albertson, 277/-3, $16,353

T-67: Russell Knox, 277/-3, $16,353

T-67: Adam Schenk, 277/-3, $16,353

T-67: Taiga Semikawa, 277/-3, $16,353

T-67: Austin Smotherman, 277/-3, $16,353

72: Kazuki Higa, 278/-2, $15,879

T-73: Harris English, 279/-1, $15,642

T-73: Kurt Kitayama, 279/-1, $15,642

75: Zach Johnson, 281/+1, $15,405

76: Patton Kizzire, 282/+2, $15,247