Retired Welsh football superstar Gareth Bale has made a shocking announcement following his departure from the sport. Just two weeks after hanging up his boots, the 33-year-old former Tottenham and Real Madrid player has announced that he will be transitioning to a career on the golf course. The world of golf will see a new face, as Bale will be participating in the prestigious PGA Tour competition, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in California next month.

This tournament boasts a $9 million prize fund and attracts some of the best golfers in the world, including US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Luke Donald, as well as 156 amateurs. The tournament is set to be a star-studded event, with Bale joining a celebrity cast that includes actors Bill Murray and Jason Bateman, and musician Macklemore. This will undoubtedly draw thousands of spectators to Pebble Beach to see the retired football star in action.

Golf has always been a passion for Gareth Bale, even during his successful football career. He has consistently maintained a handicap of two and now that he has retired from football, he will have even more time to focus on improving his golf game. Bale announced his participation in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament on Instagram, stating that golf is simply a hobby for him and that many footballers also enjoy playing the sport.

It is not often that a retired football star takes on a new challenge in the world of golf, making Bale's decision all the more noteworthy. Fans of both sports are eagerly anticipating his performance on the PGA Tour, as they wonder if his football skills will transfer to success on the green. The tournament, which features some of the best golfers in the world and a $9 million prize fund, will be one to watch as Bale competes against top-level competition. It's a unique opportunity to see a football legend take on a new sport and all eyes will be on Bale as he embarks on this exciting journey.