The 2023 American Express golf tournament ended on a high note on Sunday, with a nail-biting finish between the top players. In the end, Jon Rahm emerged victorious, taking home his ninth PGA Tour win and second of the 2023 season. However, despite Rahm's impressive performance, the tournament struggled to attract viewers, with ratings significantly lower compared to the previous year's American Express event.

Going into the final round, Rahm and first runner-up Davis Thompson were tied at the top of the leaderboard. But before the thrilling highlight, the tournament's first-round ratings were released, revealing a significant drop in viewership. According to the Golf TV Ratings Twitter handle, the American Express tournament averaged 186,000 viewers, a 37% decrease from the previous year.

The American Express tournament, which was the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour season, featured a strong lineup of players, including world number two Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, and rising talent Tom Kim. Despite this, fans were less engaged than expected.

Twitter users had varied reactions to the poor ratings. Some fans expressed disappointment, while others saw it as an opportunity for the rise of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Tour. With the PGA Tour facing increasing competition from LIV Golf, the 92-year-old organisation must work to improve its ratings in the future.

The PGA Tour has taken steps to enhance the fan experience, such as increasing purses and promoting more competitive golf. However, with the tour currently in a battle for viewership with LIV Golf, further decreases in ratings could spell trouble for the organisation.