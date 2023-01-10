Jon Rahm showed us exactly what he's capable of last Sunday as he took the win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. But while fans were happy to see him take the victory, press that attended the post-round conference were taken aback by his comments on what he was wearing in comparison to Tiger Woods.

Rahm started the interview:

“I'm wearing black pants and the Sunday shirt that I usually wear [when I’m in contention] because I was like, ‘Oh, I don't usually like getting too close to Sundays in time,’” Rahm told the press indicating to his red top and black pants. “We're so far away, whatever, I'll just wear black. I didn't want to wear navy [pants] every day. So I just put on the black ones, not that I even had hope, but I'm like we're going to need a small miracle.”

This random comment from the golfer was questioned further by journalists who wanted to know more of what he was talking about.

“You want to know the honest truth?” Rahm answered. “I forgot almost all the belts I was supposed to bring.”

He went on to admit that he only brought two belts with him: a navy belt and a black belt. But because of the intense heat of area, he told his wife Kelley that he's be wearing the navy clothes to keep as cool as possible.

But on the Sunday he's supposed to wear a red shirt, which puts him very close in style to the legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

“I know it's a stupid answer to a stupid question, but that's the truth. I usually don't want to wear anything that's close to red with black on Sundays because of Tiger," he admitted. "That's his outfit. “But that's why I wear gray or navy or other things usually. I don't want to get close to him. But, yeah, I just didn't want to wear navy anymore. I forgot my belts, that's all it is.”

Journalists later laughed at the fact that Rahm also admitted to forgetting his socks.

“Yeah, I forgot a few things,” he admitted in laughter.