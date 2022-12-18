The PNC Championship came to a close today with the professional golfers enjoying the two days of playing alongside their sons or fathers. Although the championship warmed a lot of hearts, many are still interested in the prize payouts given.

Vijay and Qass Singh took the title for the first time after competing in the event 16 times. Vijay spoke about the win:

"Every year we came here from the very first time I wanted to win this, we wanted to get it together. And it got harder and harder. "Each time we went out as the first loser or second loser. But never won. And we’d talk about it a lot, 'OK next year we’re going to go back and win it.' And to finally do it, it means a lot. "This is one of the highlights of my career. Doing it with him and seeing him hit so many great shots when we needed to, you know it’s a great feeling. I’ll keep this forever."

The pride that comes with the victory of winning the championship with your son also comes with a hefty monetary prize.

Here is a breakdown of what each pair took home.

Win: Vijay & Qass Singh, -26, $200,000

T-2: John & John II Daly, -24, $68,625

T-2: Justin & Mike Thomas, -24, $68,625

4: Padraig & Patrick Harrington, -22, $50,000

T-5: Matt & Carson Kuchar, -21, $48,000

T-5: Nelly & Petr Kuchar, -21, $48,000

T-5: Bernhard & Jason Langer, -21, $48,000

T-8: Tiger & Charlie Woods, -20, $45,166

T-8: Mark & Shaun O'Meara, -20, $45,166

T-8: Jordan & Shawn Spieth, -20, $45,166

11: Stewart & Connor Cink $44,000

12: David & Brady Duval, -18, $43,500

T-13: Lee & Daniel Trevino, -17, $42,750

T-13: Tom & Sean Lehman, -17, $42,750

T-15: Nick & Matthew Faldo, -16, $41,750

T-15: Jim & Tanner Furyk, -16, $41,750

T-17: Annika Sorenstam & Will McGee, -15, $40,750

T-17: Justin & Luke Leonard, -15, $40,750

T-19: Gary & Jordan Player, -14, $40,375

T-19: Nick & Greg Price, -14, $40,375