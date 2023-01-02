Former Ryder Cup golfer Barry Lane has died aged 62 after a short illness.

The English sportsman was a five-time European Tour winner, as well as an eight-time Legends Tour winner with 693 starts to his name. In fact, he's fourth on the all-time appearance list.

His passing has come not longer after he was in Mauritius for the 2022 Legends Tour in December where he was able to present the Barry Lane Rookie of the Year trophy - recently renamed - to Adilson Da Silva of Brazil.

Keith Pelley, the European Tour’s group chief executive, commented on the passing of the golfer, admiring his dedication:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Barry Lane. To have seen such a level of success across both the European Tour and the now Legends Tour shows his dedication to the game of golf and he was a much-loved figure on both tours. “The renaming of the Legends Tour’s Rookie of the Year trophy in his honour is a fitting tribute, and I’m delighted he had the opportunity to present it in December.”

Chairman of the Legends Tour, Ryan Howsam, also commented:

“This is a very sad day for all at Legends Tour. I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with Barry and [his wife] Camilla over the last few years as Barry played Legends Tour events with Camilla often by his side as caddie, winning eight Legends Tour titles, most recently the Senior Italian Open and the MCB Tour Championship in Madagascar, both in 2019.”

Barry Lane had a long and successful career on the golf course. He was born on October 17, 1963, and began playing golf at a young age. Lane turned professional in 1984 and has since successfully competed in numerous tournaments around the world.

He quickly established himself as a top European golfer, becoming a respected figure in the community.