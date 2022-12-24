Kevin Na Caddie, Harms, Claims Boisterous PGA Players Denied Entry

Kevin Na's caddie has claimed that two golfers from the PGA attempted to join the new breakaway tour, LIV GOLF. The caddie, Kenny Harms, made the accusation on social media, stating that the two golfers had approached him about joining the tour, and that these golfers were what he described as quite "boisterous against LIV."

Harms' comments have generated significant buzz on social media, with many speculating about the identities of the two golfers and the potential for a breakaway tour to challenge the PGA Tour.

Many have been speculating through tweets by Phil Mickelson that it could be Billy Horschel, who you may know has won 7 tournaments and finished in the top 10 a total of 55 times in his PGA Career.

However, at this time it is unclear if such a tour is actually in the works or if the claims made by Harms are accurate.

This coincides with a recent story from Hank Haney, Tiger Wood's former swing coach, about a player asking for $55 million to join LIV before being a loud critic of the league.