The Best Golf Betting Guide

Golf is one the world’s most popular sports. Millions both watch and play golf, and among them are fans that like to place a bet on their favorite players.

There’s no shortage of standout tournaments and competitions for golf fans to place a bet on. From majors like the US Open to the world-famous Ryder Cup, there’s plenty to look forward to in the golfing calendar. And for bettors, this brings with it opportunities to win some extra cash in the form of deals, offers and enhanced odds.

Below, we’ll take a look at some top tips you can follow to ensure you’re getting the most out of golf betting.

Stay In the Loop With the Latest Tournaments

Staying in the loop with the current and upcoming tournaments and competitions can be a tricky thing, especially while keeping up with our busy lives.

Tournaments are organized into tours, providing something of an annual schedule. There are tours for men and women and tours for different countries and continents. For example, there’s the US-based PGA Tour, the PGA European Tour and the Japan Golf Tour, among many others.

The best thing you can do is make a note of all the key tournaments throughout the year, such as:

The Open Championship

The PGA Championship

The Masters

The US Open

As we’ll discuss in more detail below, betting companies ramp up their special offers and deals when these competitions come around, giving you a chance to get more for your money.

Different Types of Golf Bets

Every sport is different, and those differences extend to the way in which some bets are placed. With golf, there are a number of unique bets you can make. Let’s take a look at some of the most popular or check out this golf betting guide for more.

To Win

To Win bets are the simplest bet you can make. It involves backing a golfer to win a particular round or tournament.

So, if you back Tiger Woods to win the US Open and he does, you win your bet. Nice and easy.

Given the competitive nature of golf and the pressure of tournaments as a whole, it can be hard to predict the outcome of different competitions. So, a bit like horse racing, it means the odds are a little better, even for some of the favorite players.

Versus the Field

Versus the Field bets are something unique to golf. It involves placing a bet on anyone else in the tournament other than the leader to win.

For example, if Justin Rose was eight strokes ahead going into the final round, you can place a bet that anyone but Justin Rose will win—essentially betting that Rose will collapse and one of the chasers will pip him to the post.

You can also adjust this bet to back a handful of golfers to win the tournament versus everyone else (or the field). So, for example, you could back Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia or Bubba Watson to win versus the field. If any of these three won the competition, you’d win your bet.

Head to Head

Head to head matchup bets can be a lot of fun to play and also can provide a decent payout. They involve pairing up two golfers and picking which one will beat the other over the course of the tournament.

Usually sportsbooks pick the matchups and the options are greater in bigger tournaments. So if you’re a big golf fan and know your stuff, this type of bet could work best for you.

Keep an Eagle-Eye Out for Deals and Offers

As mentioned above, there are lots of standout tournaments in the golfing calendar. And when these come around, betting companies love to introduce special deals and enhanced odds.

Some betting companies combine these deals with welcome bonuses for new players. One of the most popular offers is the matched first bet or matched first deposit. Some sportsbooks will offer to match first bets of up to $1,000 or even $2,000, giving you the chance to double your money.

As we’ve seen above, “To Win” bets are some of the most popular in golf. Around the big tournaments you may see some online sportsbooks offering enhanced early odds. You can also take advantage of changing live odds as tournaments unfold, and again, companies offer special deals for this too.

The trick is to keep an eagle-eye out for any good deals and offers.