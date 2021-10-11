Sungjae Im Is Victorious At Children’s Open In Las Vegas

At the Shriners Children’s Open, Sungjae Im shot a four-stroke victory and second PGA Tour win after making eight birdies in a 10-hole stretch.

On the last day at TPC Summerlin, Kim Si-han posted a nine-under 62 to pull away from the field and end the tournament with 24 under, four strokes ahead of Matthew Wolff.

With a 30-foot birdie at the first and a 10-foot gain at the fourth, followed by back-to-back gains from the sixth and a tap-in birdie at the par-five ninth, Im reached the turn in 30.

He then continued the birdie habit on the back nine, holing at 20 feet at the tenth and continuing this with the next three holes. This squeaky clean round secured his first win since the 2020 Honda Classic.

“I know I won my first win on my 50th start and to win my second PGA Tour win on my 100th start, that in itself is a pretty amazing stat,” Im said. “It was hard coming, but I think today how everything went, I think it was a gift from above.”

Wolff, for the second year in a row, came second after losing to MArtin Laird in a playy off last year. He mixed five birdies with two bogeys before closing 68.

Adam Schenk made three bogeys in five holes on his front nine and ended the week tied alongside Rory Sabbatini and Marc Leighman in third. Lanto Griggin and Adam Hadwin finished sixth.

Harry Hall ended the week tied-eighth on 17 under, and the defending champion Laird was even further back, and Matt Wallace ended tied-14th.