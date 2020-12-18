Why I Decided to Invest in a Golf Simulator Instead of a Gym Membership

Let’s get this out of the way now. I’m in my 40s and would be generously considered overweight by the medical and general community. I’m not going to work out any more, so why lie to myself and pay $40 a month to the local gym? Especially now when all gyms have moved their equipment out to the cold outdoors with no working televisions and proper hiding areas to take a nap during my workout hour.

Now with all that extra money in my pocket now, it’s time to invest in something that will truly give me happiness and give me JUST ENOUGH of a workout where my Apple Watch can record a blip of calorie burning to balance out that first cup of coffee I had in the morning!

We’re talking about golf simulators, everyone! The days of it costing $50,000 to put one in your house . . . . . are still there, but the great thing is that there are some real great options that can get your your wallet net positive before you even know it. But before most of us can move forward, we’re going to have to answer some of these questions:

DO I HAVE THE TIME?

I have two small children and I’m married to an amazingly patient woman. Like most couples, we both present our cases when we bring big financial projects to the table and this golf simulator was no exception. But before I can talk to the wife about this, I have to know for myself that I really want to make this happen.

Before kids, I was your typical weekend warrior who would play at least one to two rounds of golf on the weekend. I loved the competitions and bets that were rolling every round and the memories of watching myself and/or my friends fold under pressure or come through in the clutch. Guaranteed memories to live a lifetime and one of the biggest reasons I love this game of golf.

After kids, I was lucky enough to get one to two rounds of golf a month when they needed help with everything: eating, getting dressed, cleaned and going to the bathroom, but as they are getting a bit older, I’m fortunate they’ve been able to figure out how a spoon and toilet works to get some time back for myself. One to two rounds a month has turned into maybe 4-5 rounds a month now.

There still isn’t that much time to go and work on my game at the range, especially with the pandemic going on, but even before, I wasn’t going. The little parts of my game would go to crap and those 4-5 rounds a month would be more to hang out with friends than to try and challenge myself from a scoring perspective.

With all this being consider, do I have time to practice if my simulator was at home? Oh yes I do.

FINANCIAL COSTS

There’s a bunch of ways we can do this, but the one thing that will dictate your budget is going to be the space you’re going to use to build your simulator. If you have a one bay garage, you probably have space for a golf net to catch your shots, where as if you’re like me and have a two car garage available, the world is going to be your oyster.

For me, I don’t know what the exact costs are, so you’ll have to join me on this journey.

I’ll have 400 sq feet to play with and to make sure we get total buy in with the wife, I have also proposed that this will be a mixed use place where the family can use it as a golf simulator, putting/chipping area, movie room and possibly a studio for the girls to dance. There are going to be compromises, but I’ve started watching some YouTube channels, pinned my favorite images on Pinterest and started researching all the little things that will make this a great new addition for the whole family.

I’ll have some more information on my research methodology, resources and priorities in the next post, so hopefully, I’ll see you there.

In the mean time, please leave a comment below to talk about what kind of hurdles you’re facing in getting a golf simulator in your house.