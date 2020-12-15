Bryson DeChambeau Watches As Kyle Berkshire Hits An Incredible 302-Yard 8-Iron Strike

Golf fans were in awe as Bryson DeChambeau displayed exceptional performance in 2020, however this week it was the turn of the Californian to be amazed as the reigning World Long Drive champion Kyle Berkshire pushed the limits with an 8- iron.

DeChambeau watched Berkshire pull off the amazing feat of hitting his 8-iron 302-yards in an Instagram video, which included a 290-yard carry and a ball speed of 169.4 mph.

Watch the astonishing strike below:

The 302-yard 8-iron is farther than the average drive on the PGA Tour, and over 130 yards further than the average pro hits his 8- iron, as DeChambeau correctly points in the video.

Berkshire took the world record ball speed at 228 mph for a drive he attained at the 2019 World Long Drive Championship, and struck a spectacular 260-yards with his lob wedge earlier this year.