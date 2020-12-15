Sean Foley Talks About His Time Coaching Tiger Woods Admitting He ‘Over-Coached’ Him

Renewed golf instructor Sean Foley recalls his tenure as Tiger Woods’ swing coach, and the Canadian said that he thinks he may have over-coached Woods at the time.

Foley continued working together with Woods from August 2010 to 2014 and realized that at the time, he thought that he had prioritized efficient technique too much.

Foley confessed:

“Looking back on it now, I think I probably over-coached him. I was there at a time when he needed someone to support him.

It was a time in his life when a lot of people who’d been in his life for a long time started to ditch him.

I think, unfortunately, I approached it from the point of view that good technique will take care of everything.

The collaboration put Tiger Woods back to the World Golf Rankings summit, with Tiger capturing 8 PGA Tour titles in their tenure together.

The two began working during the peak of Tiger’s controversial divorce and custody issues. Foley however assumes that the struggles at that time have brought them together.

In his statement during his reminiscing:

“I started with Tiger when golf was pretty much as hard as it had ever been for him. He said to me, ‘I came to you because you’ve helped good players become great.’ So, it was amazing but it wasn’t by any means easy. Imagine starting anything with someone as they’re going through the crushing aspect of divorce and custody issues.

I don’t care how mentally strong you are, that’s not a function of your mind; that’s a function of your heart and when your heart is broken, it’s tough to really do anything well.”

The two mutually separated ways in 2014, with Woods, who starting having back injuries, claiming at the time:

“I think that physically, I just wasn’t able to do some of the things that we wanted to do in the golf swing.”