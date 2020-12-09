Lexi Thompson to Put a Known Face on the Bag for 2020 U.S. Women’s Open

Lexi Thompson is aiming for her second major U.S. championship

this week at the U.S. Women’s Open with a Tim Tucker on her bag, who’s often the caddies for Bryson DeChambeau on the PGA Tour.

It was earlier reported that Tucker would substitute Thompson’s younger brother, Curtis, in the bag that will head to the CME Group Tour Championship next week.

If Lexi succeeds this week, Tucker is presumed to be the first caddie to earn both the U.S. Open one year from now.

The 25-year-old has been hunting for a full-time caddie since Benji Thompson quit working for Kevin Chappell on the PGA Circuit.

Thompson’s highest result this year was a T4 finish in ANA Motivation back in September.