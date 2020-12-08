Legendary Golfing Broadcaster Peter Alliss Has Died At Age Of 89

Sad news for all. Legendary golf player turned announcer Peter Alliss passed away on Sunday, three months shy of his 90th birthday.

The tributes poured into the legend who had spent a successful professional career in the game before becoming a respected announcer.

Alliss was included in eight Ryder Cups and won more than 20 tournaments around the world throughout his competitive career. Alliss is loved for his quick and insightful comments on the commentary booth after he retired from playing golf.

Alliss was a mainstay of the BBC’s golf coverage and also worked with ESPN and ABC Sports along with the Australian Broadcasting Company and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Below are some of Alliss remarkable works, on and off the course: