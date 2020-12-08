Justin Thomas shifts to latest Titleist Pro V1x at Mayakoba

World No. 3 Justin Thomas decided to dive in and play his part to change, assemble, and test his new golf package – particularly a new set of golf balls – during Thanksgiving. Thomas was spotted using the latest Pro V1x Version from the previous iteration Pro V1x.

The latest Pro V1x is a forge forwards across the board, as revealed by some of the tour players. It’s fast off the tee, has a little friction against the wind, and it easily rolls across the fields. When you hear these kind of reviews about a golf ball, it makes people really interested.

Fordie Pitts, who was on scene with Justin to make the change, is the person in charge of keeping all Titleist golf ball players charged up.

Pitts recently shared:

“Justin and I worked together at his home club in Florida during Thanksgiving week, testing golf balls and discussing his performance goals for next season. One of the things JT has been talking about wanting to see is a slightly higher trajectory in the long game, so he was really excited to see the ball flight and distance he was getting with new Pro V1x. He also pointed out how well it held its line in windy conditions. We tested other options, but he wanted to put the new Pro V1x in play this week in Mayakoba and see how it performs under the gun in competition.”

JT ranked T33rd at Mayakoba, but in his latest performance, the ball’s efficiency is certainly on show. On a historically difficult second-shot golf course, Justin is seventh in driving distance at 313 yards and has reached 69 percent of his greens. After some battlefield practice, it’ll be incredible to hear JT’s feedback, but it seems incredible so far.