PGA News: Change to Pace of Play Coming in 2020

Last year at the Northern Trust Open, Bryson DeChambeau came under an immense amount of criticism for his pace.

anyone need a nap? here’s DeChambeau pacing off a 70-yard shot which took over 3 minutes to hit (couldn’t post the entire video it took so long) pic.twitter.com/7A3Azeftyu — Eric Patterson (@EPatGolf) August 9, 2019

And it comes as no surprise that the topic of pace became mainstream after this and many, many more examples from players on the Tour. Players became more comfortable with speaking their minds about pace-of-play, hoping for a change to come. Well it seems they are getting their wish.

The PGA Tour confirmed on Thursday that the policy board approved modifications to the pace-of-play policy at its annual meeting this week.

The Tour does not plan to release the details of the modification to the policy as of yet, but it is waiting until the board initiates an “education process with the PGA Tour’s membership.” The changes that were announced, per a source known to the Golf Channel, described them as “not drastic” and focused on the individual player.

The plan is set to empower Tour officials to take action if a player is affecting the pace of play. This will contrast previous years where it was more of an under-the-breath issue that came out in the media and when golf Twitter deemed it was getting to be too much. Once the changes to the pace policy go through, they are expected to start in the 2020 season.

h/t: Golf Channel