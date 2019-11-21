The U.S. team for the Presidents Cup will look a little different after Brooks Koepka announced today that he is withdrawing from the tournament on Instagram.

The number 1 player in the world said he regrets not being able to be a part of the team, but his healing is just not on pace to make a full recovery before the team heads to Royal Melbourne.

“I notified Captain Tiger Woods that despite constant medical care and rehab, I am not able to play golf at this time,” Koepka said in his post. “I consider it to be a high honor to be part of the 2019 team, and I regret not being able to compete.”

Thirty year old Rickie Fowler will replace the injured Koepka for his sixth consecutive appearance in a team event for the Americans. Fowler won the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2019 and had six top-10 finishes during the 2018-19 PGA Tour. Fowler withdrew from the Mayakoba Golf Classic after an ailing stomach issue from his honeymoon.

“When I heard Brooks wasn’t going to be ready to play, I was bummed for him and the team,” Fowler said about replacing Koepka. “Then I got a call from both Brooks and Tiger. I was humbled and excited to be given the chance. These team events have been some of the most memorable weeks of my career. To be picked by Tiger to compete with him and the rest of the team is very special. It is impossible to replace the world’s number 1, but I can assure my teammates and American golf fans that I will be prepared and ready to do my part to bring home the Presidents Cup.”

Player Captain Tiger Woods added, “Brooks and I talked, and he’s disappointed that he won’t be able to compete. I told him to get well soon, and that we’re sorry he won’t be with us in Australia. He would clearly be an asset both on the course and in the team room.”

Woods also said, “I spoke to Rickie and he has agreed to join the U.S. team. Rickie has played on a couple Presidents Cup teams, was someone seriously considered for a pick and is well respected and liked by his teammates. I know he’s going to do a great job us. We’re all excited about this year’s event. The house is outstanding, the fans will be loud and we’re playing against great competitors. We’re ready to go.”

The United States has won the last seven President Cup events, which begins December 12th this time around.

