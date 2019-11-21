The U.S. team for the Presidents Cup will look a little different after Brooks Koepka announced today that he is withdrawing from the tournament on Instagram.
Today, I am announcing my withdrawal from the USA Presidents Cup team because of my knee injury. I notified Captain Tiger Woods that despite constant medical care and rehab, I am not able to play golf at this time. I consider it to be a high honor to be part of the 2019 team and I regret not being able to compete. ⠀ Since my injury in Korea, I have been in constant contact with Tiger and assured him that I was making every effort to be 100% in time for the Presidents Cup in Australia. However, I need more time to heal. ⠀ I’m sorry I won’t be able to represent the Red, White, and Blue this time around and I wish my teammates nothing but the best as they work to retain the Presidents Cup for the USA.
The number 1 player in the world said he regrets not being able to be a part of the team, but his healing is just not on pace to make a full recovery before the team heads to Royal Melbourne.
“I notified Captain Tiger Woods that despite constant medical care and rehab, I am not able to play golf at this time,” Koepka said in his post. “I consider it to be a high honor to be part of the 2019 team, and I regret not being able to compete.”
