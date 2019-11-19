Brendon Todd’s last nine rounds have been in the sub-70’s (66,68,63,67,62,63,68,65,68 to be exact). That’s a run one would think of a PGA Tour veteran, not someone who has suffered from the worst case of the swing yips that we have seen in our lifetime. Those yips even almost ruined his career.

Todd missed 37 of 40 cuts and nose dived out of the top 2,000 in the world ranking, forcing him to consider giving the game up entirely only a year ago.

“I really lost it,” Todd said. “I would get to the first tee, no confidence, nervous, and I’d hit it 50 yards right. It might go out-of-bounds, and from there it would be an all-day grind just to keep the ball in play. Then I’d chip and putt phenomenally, shoot 75, and miss the cut.”

Now Todd is a back to back PGA Tour winner for the first time since Bryson DeChambeau in 2018, after winning the Mayakoba Golf Classic over the weekend.

“I think I’ve been playing well for a while,” Todd added.

“The confidence that gave me, winning in Bermuda and putting up four rounds in the 60s, it’s natural to take that confidence to the next event. I was able to do that, and I’m really happy about it.”

In 2014, Todd won his first PGA Tour event at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and shortly after he went for a swing change to improve his launch angle. Little did he know how gravely that would affect his game. He later went on to lose his Tour card and had to start from the bottom up again.

After making eight of 11 cuts in the Korn Ferry Tour, Todd regained his full PGA Tour status and climbed his way back to give himself a shot again. Now, not only has he given himself a shot but he’s earned over $2 million in the last two weeks and an invitation to The Masters in his home state of Georgia.

